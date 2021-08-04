Fact check: Geelani's letter calling for strikes in Kashmir goes viral; it's fake [truth here]

Two years ago, the Government of India revoked the special status, or autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir, and focused on bringing peace to the UT. This has remained a sensitive topic despite vast developments seen in the valley in the last two years. The abrogation of Article 370 has irked Pakistan and PAK-sympathisers to an extent that each year, there are fake rumours circulated with an aim to instigate violence in the UT. This year, it's a fake letter signed by Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The claim

A viral photo of SAS Geelani's letter has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the letter, written in Urdu, SAS Geelani is believed to be calling for strike on August 5 and August 15, two important dates in J&K. On August 5, 2019, the Article 370 abrogation was signed and August 15 is Independence Day on which separatists have been calling for a strike ever since insurgency erupted in 1989.

The letter mentions the two dates and calls for UT-wide protests in a provocative language.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the contents of letter, which is going viral on social media and in WhatsApp groups. Taking cognisance of the viral letter, J&K Police was swift to act and dismiss it as fake.

"Police are taking action against those who are circulating it to instigate violence. Case FIR under relevant sections of ULA (P) stands registered in Police station Budgam," police said, in a tweet.

Geelani's family sources also denied issuing the press release calling for strike on August 5 and August 15 in Kashmir.

Sources have revealed that the viral letter is a work of Pakistan rumour mongers, who are trying to instigate violence in the valley, on the instructions of ISI.

"Geelani's family in Srinagar has no choice, but to disown these strike calls. They know that law enforcing agencies will open cases against Geelani's sons in the same manner as was done with Pakistan based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudin's children," sources revealed to DH.

IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that Geelani's letter calling for strikes in Kashmir is fake.