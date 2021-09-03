Despite repeated attempts from across the border to create to law and order problem after the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the situation in Kashmir is under control, and residents of the Valley have cooperated with the local authorities to ensure peace.

Director-General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh on Friday said that situation in Kashmir Valley following the demise of the hardline separatist leader is absolutely under control and people have cooperated with the authorities.

Singh said that during the last two days there is no report of any untoward incident across the Kashmir Valley due to the support from the people. He said that despite attempts by some forces, the people of Kashmir Valley have conveyed that peace is their priority.

The DGP was interacting with reporters at Baramulla in north Kashmir. He said that security forces are working with maximum restrain to avoid any untoward incident. "I congratulate people of Kashmir Valley for keeping peace everywhere", the DGP said.

Police will review situation to ease restrictions

The DGP said the decision on relaxing restrictions on communications would be taken at a review meeting soon. To a question about relaxations in the restrictions on mobile telephony and internet, the DGP said, "We will soon take a review (of the situation) and I think we will restore it soon."

On the second successive day, authorities imposed some restrictions in the Kashmir Valley. Phone and internet services were restricted after the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Wednesday night.

Fearing that anti-national forces would exploit the situation, the authorities had imposed restrictions on the movement and assembly of people and suspended mobile Internet services following the death of Geelani at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness.

Geelani, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried near his residence.

All roads connecting Kashmir remained closed

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, remained closed for the second day on Friday as a 'precautionary measure'.

The Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar roads also were closed on Friday. Vehicles stranded on the highway were allowed to move to the destinations on late Thursday evening. Traffic, however, remained suspended on the highway for the second day today. No vehicle was today allowed to leave Jammu or Srinagar.