Lauding the Jammu and Kashmir government for establishing a three-tier Panchayati Raj institution in the Union Territory, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged the elected representatives to work towards the fulfillment of hopes and aspirations of the people.

The Speaker said that Panchayati Raj Institutions in the UT have been strengthened and appealed to the local representatives for their greater involvement in making the democratic institutions more transparent and accountable.

The Lok Sabha Speaker met with representatives of District Development Council (DDC), Block Development Council (BDC), and Sarpanches of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir at Pahalgam.

Mentioning that decentralization of power is the key to the success of democracy and development, he called for greater coordination among administration and Panchayati Raj Institutions so that the fruits of development reach the intended beneficiaries.

In this regard, the Speaker stressed the importance of consensus and dialogue and said that all democratic institutions must interact among themselves, and they should also devise a set of rules and procedures for structured functioning. He also said that Gram Sabhas should meet regularly to address people's issues.

Assures to address issues of Panchayat representatives of Kashmir

Emphasizing the importance of the region from a geographical as well as a strategic point of view, Birla ensured that the issues of representatives of Panchayati Raj in the Valley would be addressed. He emphasized that the national interest should be at the centre of every effort of our people.

"Interest of people of the country should be paramount and that the development of the nation can only happen through the spirit of solidarity and collective efforts," said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Meanwhile, some representatives raised their concerns about security and cooperation with the central agencies. But they strongly support the government's effort of development and expressed their happiness.

J&K has tremendous potential for tourism

Observing that Jammu and Kashmir has tremendous potential for tourism and export, Lok Sabha called for measures for boosting the marketing and export of local handicrafts and artifacts in national and international markets.

Lok Sabha Speaker will inaugurate Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the Empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on August 31.

The Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the Empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions is a unique initiative of the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla. A first of its kind Programme, it is intended to strengthen the institution of governance and planning at the grass-root level.