Senior IPS officer of 1991 batch Rashmi Ranjan Swain presently serving as Special DG, CID, Jammu and Kashmir will also function as in-charge Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu & Kashmir in addition to his existing charge from November 1, 2023, until further order.

The incumbent DGP Dilbag Singh will retire as the longest-serving Police chief of J&K on October 31, 2023.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, "with the approval of the competent authority, R R Swain IPS (AGMUT:1991) presently posted as Special DG, CID, Jammu & Kashmir will also function as in-charge Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir in addition to his existing charge".

From 2001 to 2003, when terrorism was at its peak, R R Swain served as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar while from 2003 to 2004, he also served as SSP Jammu. He has also served as SSP Ramban, Poonch, and Leh.

Presently serving as J&K intelligence chief, Swain also served as Assistant Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Police in the J&K Vigilance Organisation from 2004 to 2006.

Swain proceeded on central deputation where he served in many capacities including a foreign posting that is only being given to outstanding officers for their ability in their respective fields.

In June 2020, Swain was repatriated to J&K after the J&K government requested the Centre to avail his services.

On June 15, he was appointed as the intelligence chief of J&K replacing B Srinivas, a 1990 batch J&K cadre IPS officer, who has now been posted as DGP Pondicherry.

As the intelligence chief of the J&K Police, Swain destroyed the network that was aiding and fuelling terrorism, and the menace of stone pelting ended, while schools and business establishments functioned normally.

Dilbag Singh was appointed as DGP in September 2018

A native of village Kot Dharam Chand Khurd in Tarn Taran of Punjab, Dilbag Singh was appointed as interim DGP by the then Governor's administration on September 6, 2018, in place of Dr S P Vaid, who was appointed as Transport Commissioner at that time.

A day after appointing Dilbag Singh as interim DGP, the J&K Government had approached the Supreme Court on September 7, 2018, to explain the reason behind this appointment without consulting the Union Public Service Commission as mandated by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on September 20, 2018 had allowed Dilbag Singh to continue as the acting DGP of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Apex Court had asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to send a panel of police officers to Jammu and Kashmir in five weeks for the appointment of a regular DGP.

Dilbag Singh's name has figured amongst the panel of officers approved by the UPSC for the coveted position.

The UPSC had convened a meeting on October 26, 2018 to shortlist the probable for the position of DGP after the J&K administration sent a panel of six officers.