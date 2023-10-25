Amid the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, a high-level joint security review meeting was held in Srinagar to review the possible fall-out of the ongoing war between Palestine and Israel on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The top brass of the security agencies along with higher-ups of the administration devise a strategy to face any situation in J&K.

RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, senior officers of the Army including GoC-in-C Northern Command, the top brass of Jammu and Kashmir Police, and central forces attended the high-level meeting. Heads of intelligence agencies and security forces representatives from UT were in attendance.

"The security situation was reviewed in the backdrop of the Middle East conflict and actions to enhance the CI/CT Grid in the approaching winter season were discussed and deliberated on", a Srinagar-based spokesperson of Army's Chinar Corps said.

The meeting was chaired by LG's Advisor RR Bhatnagar and co-chaired by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi.

Other top officials who participated in the meeting include the Army 15 Corps commander, Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Police Dilbag Singh, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Special DG (CID) R Swain and senior army officers.

Fall-out of Middle-East conflict discussed in the meeting

Reports said that the situation in the Middle East was deliberated and various contingency scenarios dwelled on. A strategy was devised in the meeting to face any situation in case of escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Important to mention here that some political parties in the Union Territory have already started protests in Kashmir Valley and some other parts of the Union Territory against Israel.

Reports said that the meeting emphasized keeping the peace intact while keeping a close watch on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Officers were asked to be cautious about the happenings in the Middle East and its possible fall-out on the J&K situation.