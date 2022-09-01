Although Jammu and Kashmir Government has launched an aggressive campaign against corruption by activating the anti-graft panel, a Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is facing charges of seeking sexual favour from a senior woman officer to close her "corruption case".

The woman officer, against whom a corruption case has been registered with the ACB, has approached the Court to get justice.

According to reports, a Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer filed a sexual harassment complaint in the High Court of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh against the Superintendent of police of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The female JKAS officer (name withheld) of the rank of Deputy Director has filed a petition in the High Court in which she alleged that SP Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) during verification of a case harassed her with malafide intention to obtain sexual favour from her to close the preliminary verification of her case.

The officer has alleged in her complaint that the impugned verification that the Anti-Corruption Bureau has undertaken against the officer is without the sanction of law.

The woman officer further alleged that ACB has started verification on the complaint of an unknown person without checking the credential of the complaint.

She also charged the SP with unnecessarily harassing her in the case by violating set norms in investigating such cases.

High Court directs ACB not to undertake any further verification

Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the ACB not to undertake any further verification in respect of the complaint which is the subject matter of this petition and also directed to furnish the status report before the Court relating to the verification conducted so far.

The ACB has registered a corruption case against the officer for amassing assets beyond known sources of income.

Quoting the officer facing the allegation, a local news agency reported that a case under probe with the ACB against the woman JKAS officer for indulging in corruption and abuse of official position. The verification was related to disproportionate assets (DA).