To dodge the forces deployed in highly sensitive areas to check the movement of anti-national elements, terrorists and their associates are using fake identity cards of the police and health department.

Two associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists arrested on Thursday were carrying fake identity cards of the police and health department officials.

Although questioning of the arrested terrorist associates is going on, sources said that Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and active terrorists have adopted a new modus operandi to dodge security forces by showing fake identity cards of the government departments.

Sources said that the interrogation of the arrested terror associates is going to reach out to persons who provided them with fake identity cards of police and the health departments.

Two LeT's terrorist associates arrested in Bandipora

The Bandipora Police along with 26 Assam Rifles arrested two terrorist associates of the LeT outfit from Lal Qilla Mode Pethkote during a joint Naka.

According to police, after receiving specific information regarding the movement of some terrorist associates of LeT in the jurisdiction of the police Station Pethkote, police laid a naka to check the movement of suspicious vehicles.

"The arrested LeT associates were travelling in a white Scorpio," police said.

During the search of the vehicle huge cache of arms and ammunition including three pistols along with magazines 24 live 9 mm rounds, 5 hand grenades fake identity cards of police and health department, and other items were recovered from their possession.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Wani resident of Pethkote Bandipora and Manzoor Ahmed Shah, resident of Bagh Bandipora. They were asked to revive terrorism in Bandipora.

According to police during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that they were in touch with some active terrorists of LeT.

They were given the task to revive terrorism by motivating youth to join terror outfits and help terrorists to execute selective killings by providing logistic support,

"Timely action and arrest of these terrorist associates averted a major terror activity in the district. In this connection, an FIR under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation was taken up,", police said.