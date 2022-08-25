A terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) suicidal squad, captured alive by the Indian security forces on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on August 21, on camera exposed the role of the Pakistani Army in supporting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The captured terrorist, Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), is presently undergoing treatment at an Army hospital.

"We were a group of five people. We had come to die. We were sent by the Pakistani Army's Colonel Choudhary Yunus. He gave us money to attack Indian posts," said Hussain responding to questions from reporters in Army Hospital at Rajouri. He said that the group had five guns with them.

The terrorist revealed that their group was asked to attack the Indian Army but they were intercepted by the alert troops and others returned to PoJK while he was captured in injured condition.

"The captured terrorist has revealed his identity as Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir", Jammu-based defence spokesperson Col. Devender Anand said.

"On further interrogation, the terrorist confessed about their plan to attack the Indian Army Post. Tabarak Hussain stated that he was sent by a Colonel of Pakistan intelligence agency named Col Yunus Chaudhary who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani rupees", he said.

Tabarak also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two/ three close recces of Indian forward posts to target them at an opportune time. The go-ahead to target the Indian post was given by Col Yunus Chaudhary on 21 August 2022.

Pak terrorist was earlier also captured by the Indian Army

Incidentally, the Pakistani terrorist was earlier captured by the Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.

"We were asked to attack the Indian Army. I had earlier come in 2016", the terrorist told media persons on camera.

Two infiltration bids foiled in 48 hours

Meanwhile, defence spokesperson said that in the last 48 hours, two major infiltration bids have been foiled by alert troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district.

On 21 August 2022, in the morning hours, alert soldiers deployed in the Jhangar sector of Nowshera spotted the movement of four to five terrorists on their own side of LoC. One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence when he was challenged by alert sentries.

"The terrorist tried to flee, however, was brought down by the effective fire, incapacitating him. Two terrorists who were hiding behind fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out," the spokesperson said.

"In the second operation, on the night of 22/ 23 August 2022, a group of two to three terrorists tried to infiltrate in Lam sector of Nowshera. Our alert troops were able to observe the terrorists as they crossed the LoC and continuously monitored this movement. As they moved ahead into our minefields a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot", Col. Devender Anand said.