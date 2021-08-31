Veteran politician and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the ongoing developments in Afghanistan would have an impact on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Taliban is not far away from J&K. Now the biggest challenge before the Jammu and Kashmir is from across the border," Dr. Abdullah cautioned and pointed towards the arms and ammunition 'abandoned' by American forces while leaving Afghanistan.

The former Chief Minister emphasized the need of taking some effective steps to face this challenge.

He, however, said that there were chances of a fallout in the whole world of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. "Who knows if the U.S. would face more impact from the Taliban takeover. I can't say, but yes, there will surely be an impact of the Afghan situation on the world," he observed, adding, "gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that people are desperate to leave Afghanistan".

NC will form the next government in J&K

Dr. Farooq Abdullah claimed that his party will sweep assembly elections in J&K whenever polls will be held and "we will form the next government".

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the Parliamentary outreach programme for strengthening Parliamentary Raj Institutions (PRIs) held at Srinagar, Dr. Abdullah said, "If there are fair elections in J&K, our party will sweep and win it. I am saying it with authority. The NC will emerge as the biggest party."

Regrets decision to boycott Panchayat elections

Referring to his party's boycott of the Panchayat polls in 2018, Dr. Abdullah said, "I regret it. The NC should have participated in the polls."

The NC had not participated in the panchayat polls held in September 2018 and also boycotted the Block Development Council (BDC) polls held in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs)

Requesting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for providing security to elected Panchayat members, Dr. Abdullah said they are being targeted by terrorists.

"The politicians who are standing with the country are the target of the terrorists and it is for the country to protect them," he said.