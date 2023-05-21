A day before the beginning of the historic G20 summit in Kashmir Valley, the Border Security Force (BSF) has tightened security along the International Border (IB) in Jammu province. Additional forces have been deployed along the IB in Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir to foil any attempt of Pakistan to push terrorists from across the border.

According to officials of the BSF, the special water wing of BSF has increased their patrolling on special boats along the Chenab River. These boats are specially designed to tackle in high currents of the Chenab River and guard the border along the river.

Quoting some jawans, a news agency reported that the boat patrolling is being done day and night, along with that we are doing foot patrolling, and vehicle patrolling.

Forces have also sought help from the villagers of more than 400 Indian villages along the 300 km long Line of Control (LoC) and 198 km long International Border in five districts of the Jammu region to foil evil designs of Pakistan.

A total of 457 villages with a population of 4,51,856 are located at the IB and the LoC in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Poonch, and Rajouri districts of the Jammu region.

ADGP reviews the situation at the border

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh earlier reviewed law and order, crime position, and overall functioning of Kathua and Samba districts with supervisory officers including SHOs and investigating officers of the districts.

The ADGP also reviewed the highway and border security arrangements and arrangements made at Kathua regarding the sealing of borders during the G20 summit beginning tomorrow.

ADGP emphasized upon strengthening of Naka points on the national highway to keep a check on the transportation of drugs, weapons, and other criminal activities.

The ADGP emphasized the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for speedy action by the forces.

He said that police public meetings, especially at border villages should be conducted on a regular basis and added that people's cooperation in the fight against narco-terrorism and other crimes is a must.

Security tightens in J&K

Security has also been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir and the Jammu and Kashmir police are checking all types of vehicles in all sensitive areas of the Union Territory.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said that all the security arrangements had been made for the upcoming G20 summit in Union Territory.

ADGP Vijay Kumar said that a three-tier security will be put in place for the event.

A joint mock drill was conducted on Saturday on the waters of Dal Lake by CRPF's Water Wing and Quick Action Team (QAT).

Earlier CRPF Commandos on Friday also conducted a special drill in Dal Lake as part of security preparedness for the upcoming G20 Summit.