J&K: SSP Imtiyaz Hussain receives President's Medal for Distinguished Service

SSP Imtiyaz Hussain, a highly respected police officer from Jammu and Kashmir, has been honored with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Known for his exceptional dedication, Hussain has played a pivotal role in counterterrorism efforts and maintaining law and order in one of India's most challenging regions.

His career is marked by numerous successful operations against militant groups, intelligence-driven actions, and community policing initiatives.

This prestigious recognition underscores his unwavering commitment to public safety and his significant contributions to national security.

This year, Jammu and Kashmir Police received the highest number of Police Medals for Gallantry (31) among Indian police forces, highlighting the bravery and sacrifice of officers like Hussain. The President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded for exceptional acts of bravery in saving lives, preventing crime, or arresting criminals, with 213 awards being distributed this year, 208 of which went to police personnel. Hussain's recognition underscores his commitment to public safety and national security, solidifying his status as one of the most impactful officers in the region.