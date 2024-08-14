The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day. In recognition of outstanding contributions to community policing, Suman Goyal, IPS, Joint Commissioner at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi Police, has been awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Goyal, a 2005-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, has made significant strides in improving public safety and fostering community relations. A commerce graduate from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, she was promoted to her current role in 2023 after serving as Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Range.

Among her notable initiatives is the "Salamat" project, which focuses on enhancing area safety based on public perception. The project features an app available on both Apple and Android platforms, allowing citizens to report safety concerns instantly. Goyal's team, working closely with NGOs and the public, analyzes these inputs to ensure prompt and effective responses, addressing issues such as inadequate street lighting and other safety hazards.

Goyal's leadership and commitment to community service have earned her widespread acclaim, making her a deserving recipient of the President's Police Medal.

Medal for Gallantry

Out of 213 Medal for Gallantry (GM), 208 GM have been awarded to police personnel. The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry has been announced for the Jammu & Kashmir Police (31), followed by the Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra Police (17 each).

A total of 15 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, and seven each from Jharkhand, Punjab and Telangana have been selected for the award.

Central Reserve Police Force's 52 personnel, 14 from SSB, 10 from CISF, six from BSF and the remaining police personnel from the other States/UTs and CAPFs have been selected for the award.

Moreover, three GM and one GM have been awarded to Delhi and Jharkhand Fire Service personnel respectively and one GM has been awarded to Uttar Pradesh HG&CD personnel.

The President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the grounds of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned, the Ministry said.