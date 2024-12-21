Taking a major step to ensure that sports are free from non-sportspersons, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has decided to single out government employees and political persons holding offices of sports bodies.

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has requested the general secretaries of all the recognized and affiliated sports associations to submit the details of the government employees and the political persons holding offices in the sports bodies functioning in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Account Officer (CAO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, in a notification issued on Friday, requested the General Secretaries of all recognized Sports Association in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Associations to furnish the details of government employees and political persons holding offices in the recognized sports associations.

"Kindly furnish the details of government employees and politically affiliated persons holding offices in respective J&K UT Sports Association in contravention to Rule 26 (1) of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) and rule 21 (1)(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971," the CAO said as per the directions from the higher authorities.

As per the notification, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has sought names of the office bearers, government employees, and political persons to furnish supported documents viz No-Objection-Certificate (NOC), etc further seeking submission of the report may by or before December 24, 2024 through hard copy as well as at official email.

Over 60 government officials, politicians holding positions in sports bodies

A news agency reported that more than 60 individuals, including government officials and political figures, hold positions as office bearers in sports associations affiliated with the JKSC.

"Currently, 53 sports associations are affiliated with the J&K Sports Council, most of which have representatives either from government bodies or political parties," the news agency reported while quoting sources.

According to sources, many of these government employees, including retired bureaucrats and police officers, are holding prominent roles in key sports bodies. "These individuals have not submitted the mandatory NOCs from their respective departments to the J&K Sports Council, though submission of NOCs is a requirement under the rules," sources added.

They further revealed that the last submission of NOCs by government representatives was made in 2018. Additionally, several politically connected individuals with no sports backgrounds are serving as office-bearers in various associations, further raising concerns about compliance with the rules.

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council's directive is seen as an effort to address the long-standing issue of governance and ensure greater transparency in the functioning of sports bodies in the region.