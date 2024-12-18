Reminding those who warned of bloodshed against the abrogation of Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that not even a single stone was pelted after the Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this historic decision on August 5, 2019.

"One must have a strong strong heart to take such the decision of abrogating Article 370, which was brazenly shielded by the Congress party for 70 long years", Amit Shah said while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution.

"Just after attaining power the second time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this bold decision and abrogated Article 370 and Article 35-A with one stroke", Shah said and reiterated the historic significance of this step which, according to him, brought lasting peace to Jammu and Kashmir.

Reminding those who warned the government against taking this decision, Shah said "What to say of bloodshed, no one dared to even throw a stone after the abrogation of Article 370, proving these warnings wrong and fake."

Ambedkar was against Article 370

Highlighting the long-standing debate around Article 370, Shah pointed out that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, was against its inclusion.

"Dr. Ambedkar opposed Article 370 and was forced to resign from the Council of Ministers under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru," he said. Shah emphasized that despite being a temporary provision, Article 370 remained in place for 70 years, with Congress acting as its patron throughout this period.

Congress is an anti-reservation party...



In 1955, the Kaka Kalelkar Commission was formed to provide reservations to the OBC. The report was nowhere to be found.



Had the recommendations of the Kaka Kalelkar Commission been accepted, the Mandal Commission would not have been… pic.twitter.com/sAy3VjVmKa — BJP (@BJP4India) December 17, 2024

Shah underscored the remarkable transformation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation.

"After 33 years, night shows have resumed in Kashmir, and for the first time in 34 years, the Tazia procession was taken out peacefully in the Valley," he said, noting the restoration of normalcy and cultural activities.

Article 35-A was the biggest fraud committed against people

Shah dubbed Article 35-A as the "biggest fraud" committed on the people of the nation and the Constitution and pointed out that it was incorporated without taking Parliament into confidence.

Shah pointed out how Article 35-A was introduced into the Indian Constitution and observed that the incorporation of Article 35-A undermined the democratic process.

"Article 35-A was the biggest fraud with the Constitution and the people of the nation. It was incorporated without any discussion or approval in Parliament. Such a significant constitutional order was pushed without taking the representatives of the people into confidence," the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister pointed out that Article 35-A was added through a Presidential Order in 1954, bypassing the parliamentary procedure.

"It was a backdoor entry into the Constitution. A democratic country like India cannot afford such a grave injustice where a provision affecting millions of citizens is added without parliamentary approval," he stated.

We brought the law to scrap the Triple Talaq. However, they say that we did it for Votebank. Triple Talaq needs to be abolished and Shah Bano should be given compensation - both judgements were given at different times by the Supreme Court. We did not commit injustice against… pic.twitter.com/KUlINmrKOn — BJP (@BJP4India) December 17, 2024

Shah lashes out at Congress

Criticizing Congress for amending the Constitution for political gains, Shah said that the BJP ruled for 16 years and made 22 amendments to the Constitution.

"The Congress party ruled for 55 years and made 77 amendments. Both parties have amended the Constitution. There are different ways of implementing amendments - some follow constitutional procedures, while others may be done only as a formality", he said.

"The character and intentions of a party can be understood by examining the objectives behind the amendments to the Constitution", he argued.

"The first amendment to the Constitution was made on 18 June 1951. The Constitution Committee made this amendment because the Congress party was not ready to wait for the general elections", he recalled, adding, "Article 19A was added to the Constitution to restrict freedom of expression and this change was implemented by Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the Prime Minister at that time".