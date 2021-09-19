New Covid cases continued to surge in J&K on Sunday with 168 new cases and 154 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said the new cases included 15 from the Jammu division and 153 from the Kashmir division while 154 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The state has 46 cases of black fungus.

As many as 327,941 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 322,032 have recovered, while 4,416 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,493, out of which 227 are from the Jammu division and 1,266 from the Kashmir division.

