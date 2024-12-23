The demand for rationalization of the existing reservation rules has sparked a major political controversy in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, garnering support from both separatist and mainstream political groups for the agitating students.

While the National Conference Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, staged a protest outside the official residence of his own Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed his willingness to join the demonstrations, contingent on receiving permission from the authorities to participate.

This rare alignment of separatist and mainstream voices highlights the contentious nature of the reservation policy debate in the region.

"The issue of reservations should be addressed with justice and fairness by those in charge, safeguarding the interests of all segments of society, not at the expense of any one group. The current status of reservations does that, by undermining the interests of the general/open merit category. Fervent appeals to address their concerns immediately! Support Open Merit Students Association @OMSA_JK sit-in protest. Would be part of it if authorities allowed it. My delegation will be there to support them. Will also raise the issue in Jama Masjid whenever permitted to go," Mirwaiz Umar Farooq posted on his social media handle.

PDP's Wahid Para joins protest with NC MP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA and party's youth wing president Wahid Para joined the National Conference Lok Sabha member Aga Ruhullah Mehdi in his protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah against the reservation rules.

"Wholeheartedly welcome Aga Syed Ruhullah's decision to stand with the youth in demanding rationality and fairness in reservation policies. This is a pivotal moment to address pressing grievances and ensure our policies are inclusive, youth-friendly, and just", Para said.

"Our demand is not antithetical to affirmative action—in fact, we are in favour of strengthening it. We believe that inclusion through reservation must go beyond tokenism to foster substantive equality. We believe in empowering marginalized communities to not just be present but to shape decisions and lead change," the PDP leader said while supporting Mehdi.

He further said that "the majority of our youth, who fall under the Open Merit category, cannot be sacrificed at the altar of vote-bank politics or divisive agendas. Their aspirations matter. Their opportunities matter. And as representatives it is our responsibility to seek a fair framework that empowers every segment of society without sowing discord by pitting communities against each other."

"Peaceful protests are the backbone of participatory democracy, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with our youth in this fight for justice. This isn't just about correcting today's inequities—it's about laying the foundation for a future that thrives on fairness, unity, and true empowerment," the PDP MLA said.

Engineer Rashid's party extends support to agitating students

The Awami Itehad Party (AIP) of jailed Lok Sabha member Engineer Rashid has extended its support to the protest led by MP Srinagar Aga Ruhulla, demanding the rationalization of the reservation policy. AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi announced this in a tweet, highlighting the party's commitment to public causes under the guidance of its incarcerated leader, MP Baramulla Er Rasheed.

Inam Un Nabi stated, "As directed by our incarcerated MP Baramulla Er Rasheed Sb, AIP proudly announces its participation in the protest led by MP Srinagar Aga Ruhulla demanding the rationalization of the reservation policy."