Achieving a big success in the ongoing anti-terror operations, the security forces on Thursday eliminated five terrorists including one of most wanted and longest surviving self-styled commander of the pro-Pakistan proscribed terror group Hizbul Mujahideen namely Farooq Nali.

Although security forces have confirmed the elimination of five terrorists, some more terrorists are likely to be trapped in the encounter which started late Wednesday evening in south Kashmir's Kulgam area.

Reports said that after getting information about the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir late Wednesday evening at the Kader area of the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened an indiscriminate and heavy volume of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated which resulted in a fierce encounter", a spokesperson of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on the official social media handle.

Sharing details of the encounter, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of South Kashmir Javid Iqbal said in the exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed and two soldiers sustained injuries.

DIG said that the injured soldiers were promptly evacuated to a medical facility for treatment, and their conditions are stable.

He said the operation is still underway, and the details will be shared once it concludes. He added that the killed terrorists probably belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and that the bodies of the killed terrorists are being retrieved.

Top HM "commander" was eliminated in encounter.

Reports said that a self-styled commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit Farooq Nali was killed along with four other terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.

According to police records, Farooq Nali was the most wanted terrorist and was one of the longest-surviving terrorists in the Valley.

Farooq Nali was involved in many terror-related incidents. He was behind many attacks on civilians as well as on security forces.

His elimination is a big achievement for police and security forces because he was involved in reviving terrorism in Kashmir Valley in general and South Kashmir in particular.