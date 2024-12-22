Even as Omar Abdullah's government has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review the reservation in the Union Territory, Lok Sabha member of the ruling National Conference Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday announced holding a protest outside the official residence of the Chief Minister.

National Conference's Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Ruhullah Mehdi will hold a "peaceful" and "dignified" protest outside the Chief Minister's official residence on Gupkar Road to demand rationality in the reservation policy.

In a post on X, Aga Ruhullah stated that he urged everyone to wait till December 22 to give the elected government time to address the issue.

"Today marks the date I had committed to stand with those whose voices demand rationality in the reservation policy. In my response to a post on X (Twitter) by a concerned citizen, I urged everyone to wait until 22nd December to give the elected government time to address this issue. I also said that if the matter was not resolved by then, I would join you in protest outside the HCM's residence or office," the Lok Sabha member stated.

Ruhullah added that the deadline ends tonight, and he stands by his commitment, tomorrow, he will join the people in a peaceful and dignified attempt at 2 pm outside the Chief Minister's official residence to demand answers on their issues from the government.

"Over the past month, I've observed a range of reactions to the formation of the sub-committee. To those who believe that the issue remains unaddressed in a satisfactory manner: I stand by my commitment. Tomorrow, I will join the people in a peaceful and dignified attempt to demand answers on their issues from the government," he said.

He requested all those who were voluntarily coming to maintain civility and focus on raising genuine demands for a rational reservation policy. "To those who seek to exploit this issue for political gains: I welcome you to step out tomorrow and step away from rhetoric. Show your sincerity where it matters—the streets", he further mentioned.

Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted earlier this month to placate Lok Sabha.

On December 10, the Jammu and Kashmir Government formally issued an official order to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review the reservation in the Union Territory. The Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted to pacify the Lok Sabha member who was vociferously demanding rationalization of reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The order was issued as a follow-up action to the decision taken by Omar Abdullah's Cabinet on November 22 regarding a comprehensive look into reservations in government jobs.

According to an order issued by Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary General Administration Department J&K, the Cabinet Sub-Committee is comprised of three ministers, namely Sakeena Masood, Javed Ahmad Rana, and Satish Sharma.

This Committee has been assigned the task of examining the grievances of aspirants of various posts regarding reservation rules in consultation with all stakeholders. "The Committee shall be served by the Social Welfare Department and shall submit its report to the Council of Ministers," the order, issued on December 10, reads.

On November 20 Mehdi threatened to sit outside CM's residence.

The National Conference Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Ruhullah Mehdi, on November 20, had threatened to sit outside the residence of the Chief Minister if his demand of reviewing reservation rules was not fulfilled.

Responding to the campaign launched on social media against the existing reservation rules in J&K, Mehdi posted on his social media account, "And I will sit with all of you outside the office or the residence of Chief Minister".

"I have neither forgotten nor backtracked on the issue of rationalization of reservation. Away from the X (Twitter), I have talked with the Chief Minister twice and multiple times with other colleagues about this issue. I am told that there is some confusion about the distribution of the rules of business on many issues between the elected government and the other undemocratically imposed office and this subject is one among them. I am assured that the government will take a decision to rationalize the policy soon," he stated.