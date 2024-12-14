Although special teams of medical experts from three renowned health institutions across India have reached Jammu to investigate mysterious deaths in Badhaal village of Kotranka area of Rajouri district, Principal Government Medical College Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta said that a viral infection is suspected to be the cause of the mysterious death in the area.

Seven members of two families including six siblings have died under mysterious circumstances in this area of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir during the last week.

The fatalities occurred in Badhaal village of Kotranka in two separate incidents on December 8 and December 12. The victims included a man and his four children in one case, and two siblings from another family in the second. Initially, it was reported that the cause of the deaths was food poisoning but the exact reason for the tragic deaths remains unclear.

"Our preliminary findings point towards a viral infection, but further investigation is required to confirm the cause," said Dr. Ashutosh Gupta during a press briefing.

He revealed that expert teams from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, have arrived in Jammu to contribute their expertise.

Things are well under control.

Principal GMC Jammu said that things are well under control. "Already a team of the Health Department is already camping in the affected village", he said, adding, "A joint team of the GMC Jammu, GMC Rajouri, and Health Department has been constituted to further investigate the cause of these deaths".

He further said that teams have been called from the national institute to help teams of the Health Department to ascertain the real cause of such deaths.

Dr. Gupta emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, and additional time is required to ascertain whether the deaths were caused by a viral outbreak or exposure to toxins. "The situation is completely under control, and there is no reason for the public to panic," he reassured.

To expedite the investigation, a combined team of specialists has been formed to determine the exact cause of the fatalities. Thus far, no new cases have surfaced, offering some relief amidst the uncertainty.

1800 persons screened in the affected areas

The health department teams stationed in Badhaal village have been actively screening the local population of over 1,800 residents for any unusual symptoms, including fever, body aches, and drowsiness. Dr. Gupta confirmed that no additional individuals have displayed abnormal symptoms, further indicating that the situation remains under control.

"Even if this is an epidemic, it is being managed effectively," he said, urging people not to give in to fear or speculation.

Dr. Gupta also provided an update on the surviving family members affected by the incidents. A woman, who lost her husband and four children after attending a marriage ceremony, is currently undergoing treatment in a Jammu hospital. Her condition is reported as stable. Two other individuals are receiving treatment at GMC Rajouri and are under close observation.

As the special teams of experts continue their probe, authorities remain committed to uncovering the cause of the mysterious deaths and ensuring the health and safety of the affected region. Residents are advised to remain calm as officials work to bring clarity to the tragic events and prevent any further incidents.