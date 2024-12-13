Even though the Union Government has set a target to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 from the country, there is no control of this disease in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to data shared by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, in 2023, 11754 TB cases were reported in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Till October 2024, 10442 cases have already been reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2023, TB claimed the lives of 435 patients in Jammu and Kashmir. By the end of October 2024, the region had recorded 10,442 TB cases and 313 deaths, showing a slight decline in both the number of cases and the mortality rate compared to the previous year.

The data also provides insight into the age distribution of TB cases at the time of detection in 2023 and 2024.

In 2023, the highest percentage of cases (27%) was in the 15 to 30 age group, followed by the 60-plus age group at 25%. The remaining cases were distributed as follows: 22% in the 31 to 45 age group, 21% in the 46 to 60 age group, and 5% in the 0 to 14 age group.

J&K launches a 100-day campaign to eliminate TB

To eliminate tuberculosis (TB), Jammu and Kashmir has already launched a 100-day campaign under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). The initiative was inaugurated by the Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Education, Sakeena Masood (Itoo), from the Kashmir Skill and Simulation Centre at RIHFW Dhobiwan, Tangmarg in Baramulla district.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister emphasized the pressing need to address TB as a persistent public health challenge. "This campaign is a testament to our commitment to achieving a TB-free J&K. With innovation, determination, and collective action, we can overcome this disease," she said. The campaign aims to strengthen TB detection, ensure timely treatment, and promote awareness of preventive measures across communities.

State Tuberculosis Officer, Kashmir, Dr. Adhfar Yasien, highlighted that while substantial progress has been made under the NTEP, with over 15 million TB cases treated nationwide, challenges such as stigma, late diagnoses, and treatment dropouts remain. She stressed the campaign's role in addressing these hurdles, especially in reaching vulnerable populations like malnourished individuals, diabetics, smokers, cancer patients, and tribal communities.

Three districts in Kashmir—Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama—have already been declared TB-free, while Srinagar and Kupwara have achieved gold certification under the Sub-National Certification. J&K has also been recognized with a bronze medal for its efforts under the same program.

Centre sets a target to eliminate TB by 2025.

The Health Minister informed that the government has implemented a National Strategic Plan (2017-2025) with a view to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 2030.

The Ministry implements the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM). NTEP has made significant efforts to make India TB-free.

"The incidence rate of TB in India showed a 17.7% decline from 237 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 195 per 100,000 population in 2023.", the Minister claimed, adding, "TB deaths has reduced by 21.4% from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023".

The steps taken by the Government in all States/UTs (including Chhattisgarh), to achieve the above mentioned goals are: