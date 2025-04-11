Sacked by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from government service, a wireless operator of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was found passing crucial information regarding anti-terror operations to terrorists and Pakistan's intelligence agency by misusing his official position.

Continuing its crackdown on moles within the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday dismissed two more terror-friendly government employees, including a wireless operator who had access to all vital security-related information, including the movement of forces and anti-terror operations.

According to an official spokesperson, Basharat Ahmad Mir, Assistant Wireless Operator in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department, son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir, and a resident of Upper Brein, District Srinagar, had been under the intelligence radar based on highly credible inputs suggesting that he was in continuous contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

He was allegedly sharing critical and sensitive information with the adversary regarding security installations and troop deployments. As a trained police official posted at a sensitive location, he had access to key information concerning national security. However, instead of fulfilling the responsibilities of a loyal police officer, he chose to act as an active conduit for the enemy.

"His actions posed a significant threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, with the potential to compromise broader national security interests," the spokesperson said.

Clerk was strengthening terror network

Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik, Senior Assistant in the Public Works (R&B) Department, son of the late Ghulam Rasool Malik Ahmad and a resident of Shitroo Larnoo, District Anantnag, has been listed as an active member of the proscribed unlawful association Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI-JK) and a terror associate of the proscribed terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen.

As a key functionary of JeI, he played a significant role in strengthening the organization within his area of influence. He also helped establish a network of sympathizers who later became Overground Workers (OGWs) and foot soldiers of Hizbul Mujahideen, which has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks on security forces, politicians, government officials, civilians, military establishments, and critical infrastructure.

He covertly supported Hizbul Mujahideen's terrorist activities by providing food, shelter, and other logistical support to terrorists. He played a key role in aiding, abetting, and facilitating terrorist operations, particularly in South Kashmir. He also reportedly provided vital intelligence on the movement of security forces, helping terrorists evade capture and launch counterattacks, often resulting in casualties among security personnel.

65 terror-friendly employees sacked since 2020

With the termination of these two employees, the Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed a total of 65 terror-friendly employees since the formation of a special committee in 2020.

A Special Task Force was set up in July 2020 to identify and scrutinize government employees linked to activities posing a threat to national security.

This panel has been tasked with compiling records of such employees and referring them to the committee. It also works in coordination with other members of the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) to identify such individuals.