Amid political debate over the recent administrative reshuffle, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly defended his decision to transfer Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers.

"I am saying with full responsibility and authority that all actions have been carried out strictly within the constitutional framework laid down in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019," the Lieutenant Governor said in response to the recent controversy.

"I want to make it absolutely clear—the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act in 2019, and I have acted entirely within the domain defined by that Act," Sinha stated during a public program, addressing concerns raised by political parties and alliance members.

He further emphasized that he has never overstepped his constitutional boundaries and assured that he would never do so in the future. "I am fully aware of my jurisdiction and responsibilities. I have never violated them, nor will I ever do so," the LG asserted in a brief video that has gone viral on social media.

Ruling NC Criticizes LG Administration for Undermining Government's Authority

As reported earlier, the ruling National Conference (NC) has alleged that the Lieutenant Governor is attempting to undermine the authority of the elected government.

Reports suggest serious differences between the Omar Abdullah-led government and the Lieutenant Governor's administration over several administrative matters. On April 1, the Lieutenant Governor ordered the transfer of 48 JKAS officers.

Expressing strong disapproval of the transfer order, the Chief Minister has reportedly written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, LG Manoj Sinha, and the state's Chief Secretary, asserting that these orders were issued without any "lawful authority" and undermine the elected government's jurisdiction.

According to sources, Abdullah has maintained that the transfer of JKAS officers to cadre posts falls squarely within the purview of the elected government.

BJP Backs LG's Decision

The opposition, BJP, has come out in support of the Lieutenant Governor's decision to transfer JKAS officers. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA from Paddar-Nagsani, Sunil Sharma, defended LG Sinha's move.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said, "Such decisions fall well within the purview of the LG's authority and align with the governance mechanism of a Union Territory."

He further stated that there is no need for political controversy over the transfers of officers, particularly those involved in maintaining law and order.

"Transfers have taken place in the past and will continue in the future. J&K is a Union Territory where the LG holds administrative powers, especially in matters related to law and order," Sharma explained. He added that officers such as Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners possess magisterial powers, and their postings are directly managed by the LG.

"Any transfers aimed at improving law and order should not be opposed by any political party or legislator. The Centre has worked tirelessly to bring stability to the region, and the situation has improved considerably over the years," Sharma remarked.