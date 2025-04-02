To harness the vast potential of renewable energy in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has prepared a project worth Rs. 20,773.70 crore for the cold desert region to produce 13 gigawatts (GW) of power.

"The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is implementing the Inter-State Transmission System under GEC-II for the evacuation of 13 GW of renewable energy projects in Ladakh, with a total project cost of Rs. 20,773.70 crore. The ministry is providing central financial assistance of 40 percent of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) cost or the awarded cost, whichever is lower," Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, informed the Lok Sabha.

In a written reply to a question from Raja Ram Singh regarding energy-related investments currently in the pipeline in Ladakh, the Minister stated, "The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is implementing the scheme."

"Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is implementing a grid-connected solar PV power project with a capacity of 25 MWac/50 MWdc and battery storage of 40 MWh at Taru, Leh, in the Union Territory of Ladakh," the Minister added. He further informed that the EPC contract for this project has been awarded to M/s Prozeal Green Energy Private Limited.

"A hybrid renewable energy (RE) park with a total capacity of 13 GW is envisaged across Pang, Debring, and Kharnak areas of the Union Territory of Ladakh, incorporating solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems. As of now, no companies have been selected to set up renewable power projects in the aforementioned renewable energy park," he replied to a query regarding the details of companies investing in solar power in Ladakh.

Regarding hydroelectric projects, the Minister informed the House that the Zunkul Small Hydro Power Project (2.5 MW) and the Bogdang Small Hydro Power Project (0.80 MW) are currently under construction in Ladakh.

Solar Projects and Environmental Regulations

Replying to a question about measures taken to address the concerns of the local community and environmentalists regarding investments in the sensitive ecology of Ladakh, and the steps to ensure environmentally sustainable and socially responsible investments, the Minister clarified that solar photovoltaic power projects are not covered under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006. "No environmental clearance is required for such projects under its provisions," he said.

"Further, to manage e-waste generated from the use of solar photovoltaic modules, panels, or cells, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, effective from April 1, 2023," he added. "Additionally, the recycling of solar photovoltaic modules, panels, or cells is mandated for material recovery as per guidelines laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)."

Projects to Create Job Opportunities for Locals

The Minister assured the House that the aforementioned projects promote clean energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, thereby lowering greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing environmental impact.

"Furthermore, these projects are expected to benefit the local community by creating employment opportunities, boosting small-scale businesses, and enhancing the socio-economic conditions of the region," he said. "Interlinking works, such as strengthening road and bridge infrastructure, will facilitate the movement of heavy equipment and improve road access for local residents."

"The optimized electricity supply will enhance energy reliability, contributing to the overall development and sustainability of the area. Additionally, SECI has undertaken Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, including the digitalization of the education system, teacher training, environmental sustainability initiatives, and support for medical facilities, further demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility and community welfare," he concluded.