A Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector was shot dead by suspected terrorists at Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Sources said the police officer, identified as Parvez Ahmed Dar, was shot dead when he was returning home after performing prayers at a mosque.

The area has been cordoned off. Additional police forces have reached the spot and a search operation has been started to nab the attackers.

This is the second incident of terrorists attacking J&K policemen in Srinagar this month. On June 17, terrorists shot dead a J&K Police constable near his residence at Saidpora in Srinagar.