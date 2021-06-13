Breaking: Terrorist groups clash in Kashmir; one killed [details]

A group of terrorists attacked police in Sopore town Close
Two terrorist groups clashed with each other in Kashmir on Sunday. Terrorists belonging to Al Badr and The Resistance Front (TRF) groups clashed in Soura, Srinagar in Kashmir. As a result of the clash, one Al-Badr terrorist Amir Ahmed Malik killed in the clash in Anchar area of Soura. The terrorist's dead body was found in mysterious circumstances.

Malik was a category C terrorist, who was active since October last year with Al-Badr, an Islamic terrorist group operating in the Kashmir region. The group was allegedly formed by PAK's ISI. Its clash was with TRF, an offshoot of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit.

