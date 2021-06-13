Breaking: Terrorist groups clash in Kashmir; one killed [details]

Two terrorist groups clashed with each other in Kashmir on Sunday. Terrorists belonging to Al Badr and The Resistance Front (TRF) groups clashed in Soura, Srinagar in Kashmir. As a result of the clash, one Al-Badr terrorist Amir Ahmed Malik killed in the clash in Anchar area of Soura. The terrorist's dead body was found in mysterious circumstances.

Malik was a category C terrorist, who was active since October last year with Al-Badr, an Islamic terrorist group operating in the Kashmir region. The group was allegedly formed by PAK's ISI. Its clash was with TRF, an offshoot of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit.