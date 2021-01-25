A total of 946 personnel have been selected for Police Medals on the Republic Day, with an ASI from CRPF and another from Jharkhand Police getting the President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) posthumously.

Jharkhand Police's Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Banua Oraon and Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) ASI Mohan Lal have been selected for the PPMG posthumously.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of these awards on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

Besides two PPMG awards, Police Medal for Gallantry will be awarded to 205 personnel, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service to 89 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 650 others.

The Gallantry award winners:

Of the gallantry award winners, 137 are getting awarded for their braver in Jammu and Kashmir, 24 personnel for their gallant actions in Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas and one for gallant actions in North-East region.

Of the gallantry award winners, 68 are from CRPF, 52 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 20 from Border Security Force, 17 from Delhi Police, 13 from Maharashtra, eight each from Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, and the remaining from other states or UTs and Central Armed Police Forces.

Full List of Jammu and Kashmir Police medal winners