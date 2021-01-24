In another example of 'service before self', soldiers of the Indian Army helped a woman and her newborn reach home after she was stuck at a hospital in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The soldiers carried the woman and newborn for 6-km in knee-deep snow and safely reached them to their home.

In a Tweet, Chinar corps which is stationed in Srinagar and responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley wrote, "Indian Army soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana of Dardpura, Lolab, for 6km in knee-deep snow & safely rescued them to their home."

"Farooq Khasana's wife gave birth to a child yesterday in a hospital. After being discharged, the two were stuck there due to heavy snowfall," quoted ANI one of his family members as saying.

This is not the first time Army has been engaged in rescuing locals from such a situation. Earlier this month, soldiers of the Indian Army rescued a pregnant woman stuck in snowbound Kupwara in Kashmir and safely took her for about two kilometers in knee-deep snow to the hospital.

Kupwara closed

Widespread snowfall covered Kupwara district on Saturday with several areas cut off from district headquarters throwing normal life out of gear. All roads of Kupwara-Karnah, Keran, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgund and other areas in the district leading to the upper reaches have remained closed for over two days.