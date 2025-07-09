In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully recovered Rs 62 lakh from a fraudulent scheme involving counterfeit Kashmir Blue Sapphires. The amount was returned to Mir Firasath Ali Khan, a businessman from Hyderabad, who was deceived in a high-profile scam. The fraudsters had attempted to sell him fake sapphires, claiming they were worth Rs 25 crore, while they had already swindled him out of Rs 3 crore. The case was registered at the Bahu Fort Police Station in Jammu after Khan reported the scam.

The investigation, led by SDPO Bakshi Nagar Dr. Satish Bhardwaj and supervised by SSP Jammu Joginder Singh and SP South Ajay Sharma, uncovered a larger conspiracy. The key figures involved were Mohammed Rayaz from Rajouri and Mohammed Taj Khan from Poonch, both residing in Jammu. They, along with their associates, were part of a multi-crore racket. During raids, the police seized numerous fake sapphire necklaces and other forged items from the accused.

The recovery of Rs 62 lakh was a crucial breakthrough, and the amount was formally handed over to the complainant following court orders. Khan expressed his gratitude to the Jammu Police for their professional handling of the case, stating, "Their dedication ensured that justice was not only done but also seen to be done." The investigation also revealed properties purchased by the accused using the proceeds of the crime, prompting the police to seek attachment of these properties under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The scam highlights the elaborate tactics employed by fraudsters to deceive unsuspecting buyers. The allure of rare gemstones like the Kashmir Blue Sapphire often attracts investors, making them prime targets for scams. The Jammu and Kashmir Police's swift action not only brought the perpetrators to justice but also underscored the importance of vigilance in high-value transactions. Historically, gemstone scams have been a recurring issue, with fraudsters exploiting the high value and rarity of certain stones to deceive buyers.

In the past, similar scams have been reported, where individuals were duped into purchasing fake or low-quality gemstones at exorbitant prices. These scams often involve elaborate schemes, including forged certificates of authenticity and sophisticated marketing tactics to lure victims. To prevent falling victim to such scams, experts recommend conducting thorough research on the gemstones, understanding their market value, and identifying reputable dealers.