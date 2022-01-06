Frustrating nefarious designs of terror outfits to carry out attacks in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and in the Union Capital Delhi ahead of Republic Day, Srinagar Police on Thursday busted a terrorist module by arresting four people including two active terrorists and two Over-Ground Workers (OGWs).

The police came across the movement of some suspicious individuals in the Barzulla area while investigating the killing of a property dealer in the Safakadal area of the city last month, DIG Central Kashmir Zone, Surjit Kumar said.

"Two suspects were nabbed by mobile search parties at Barzulla. The arrested terrorists were identified as Suhail Qadir Khanday and Suhail Mushtaq Waza, both residents of the Pulwama district", the DIG said.

During questioning, the arrested terrorists revealed names of their two associates namely Basit Bilal Makaya and Naikoo Imad Nasar, operating with them as Over Ground Workers (OGWs). The two OGWs were also taken into custody.

Saudi Arabia, PAK based handlers giving them directions

According to police, the terrorists also revealed that they were working on the directions of one Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar, based in Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan-based Sajad Gul.

Pakistan and Saudi-based handlers were giving directions to the arrested terrorists regarding selective killings in different parts of the Valley. Abroad-based handlers were taking the decision about the victim to be targeted by the arrested terrorists.

Arrested terrorists were planning to carry out attacks in Delhi

According to the police, both the handlers from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were providing weapons and money through a network of OGWs. This group has also conducted a recce of security installations like NIA office, Delhi Police headquarters, etc. and shared the same with handlers in Pakistan.'

As per the investigation the targets in the city for killings were also selected and conveyed to them by Dr. Asif and Sajad Gul. Suhail Qadar Khanday was working in Saudi Arabia with Dr. Asif Dar and in August 2021 on the direction of Dr. Asif, he came back and started working as an operative of the TRF terror outfit for coordinating the collection of arms, ammunition, money, and terror attacks in Srinagar.

Four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 99 live rounds, 2 pistol silencers have been recovered from the possession of arrested terrorists.

IGP Kashmir congratulates police

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday Srinagar police for busting a hybrid terror module of TRF terrorists.

"This module was operating in the city on the directions of Sajjad Gul and Dr. Asif from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia respectively", IGP tweeted.

Congratulations to @SrinagarPolice for busting hybrid #terror module of TRF/MGH by arresting 4 #terrorists along with 4 pistols. This module was operating in City on the direction of Sajjad Gul and Dr Asif from across: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 6, 2022

IGP also said that there are already three FIRs registered against Dr. Asif in Srinagar for using provocative language and this is for the first time that Dr. Asif has been directly found involved in terrorism in Kashmir.