The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday registered a case against a netizen namely Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur under Section 13 UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act besides under IPC sections including for promoting enmity between different groups and statements conducing to public mischief.

According to police, the social media user was allegedly threatening the people of Kashmir on the behalf of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"On 06/01/2022, Police Station Kothibagh reliably learned that Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur through his social media account and other platforms is indulging in the activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and unity of India", police said.

"He is also creating fear and alarm among the general masses and inciting them to commit offences which are likely to disturb the public order", J&K Police stated in its official handout.

Local advocate lodges complaint against Thakur

According to police, a proper complaint was lodged by Advocate Syed Zeeshan before Srinagar Police against Muzzamil Ayyub Thakur and others.

"In the said complaint, it is alleged by him that Muzzamil Ayyub at the behest of ISI and ISPR is threatening, harassing, making criminal intimidation besides being involved in cyber crimes against the complainant. The complaint further reads that Muzzammil Ayyob has left no stone unturned to malign his image and also threatened him not only in public but also on social media platforms", police said.

After trying to verify his whereabouts and for his safety and security, the complainant was constrained to file the complaint before the police.

Accordingly, cognizance into the matter was taken and a case FIR number 01/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 153-A(b), 505 (1) (b) IPC has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Journalist booked for tweeting fake news

According to police, Sajad Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Shahgund Hajin, runs a Twitter account in the name of Sajad Gull, is always in search of anti-government news and uploads tweets, which are not based on facts to provoke the people against the government and to spread enmity against the nation among people.

"Last year encroachment drive was carried out by the revenue department in his native village wherein he has instigated the locals against that drive and restrained the officials in discharging their legitimate duties," the police said.

He was also involved in spreading disinformation campaigns through fake tweets/narratives regarding a recent anti-terrorist operation in Gundjahangeer in which one local terrorist namely Imtiyaz Ahmad was eliminated, thereby trying to provoke the locals against the Army and Police.

In this regard, a case FIR no.79/2021 U/S 120B,153B,505/IPC stands registered against him which is under investigation.

"He also uploaded the objectionable videos with anti-national slogans raised by some women folk on the day when most wanted terrorist Saleem Parray was eliminated in Shalimar Srinagar", police said.

"Gull under the garb of a journalist is habitual of spreading disinformation/false narratives through different social media platforms to create ill will against the government by provoking general masses to resort to violence and disturb public peace and tranquillity. Moreover, his overall activities are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and unity of India. Accordingly, a case has been registered against him in which he has been arrested and presently is on Police remand", police said.