As Pakistan observes August 14 as Independence Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the day as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day that rightfully serve as a reminder of the struggles and sacrifices of the people of India. Despite it, the disinformation mill continues to be fuelled by fake and misleading videos to disrupt the prevailing peace and harmony in J&K. IBTimes now debunks two such videos circulated with malicious intent.

The claim

Muzammil Ayyub Thakur has shared, in a series of tweets, two videos, claiming to be shot in Srinagar on August 14, 2021. In one video, a Pakistan national flag can be seen at the fence of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. With the video, Ayyub Thakur claims "the people have spoken".

Another video shared in the same thread shows people bursting crackers and celebrating. Some people can also be seen waving the Pakistan flag. The video, Thakur claims, was shot in "Naya Kadal" on August 14, 2021.

The tweets shared by Thakur have been liked by hundreds and drawn the attention of netizens. The anti-India narrative shared by Thakur has only garnered support from Pakistani users who are of false opinion about Kashmir.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the claims made by Muzammil Ayyub Thakur as well as the videos shared by the individual, who claims to be a Kashmiri based out of London. Both the videos shared by him are false and misleading, and the intent to disrupt peace ahead of India's Independence Day is evident.

The first video shared by Thakur, which shows a Pakistan flag on the fence of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar is an old one. IBTimes ground staff went to the location to confirm that no such flag has been raised at Jamia Masjid.

The second video of "Naya Kadal" which shows people celebrating Pakistan Independence Day is also old and the context is misleading. IBTimes ground staff was able to debunk both these videos. Clearly, the videos shot by IBTimes staff on Saturday evening clearly shows both the videos are fake. Security checkpoint to ensure safety of the mosque is also in place.

Muzammil Ayyub Thakur is a UK citizen living in London. Claiming to be an expert on Kashmir and its matters, Thakur even got the spelling "Nawa Kadal" area wrong in his tweet.

Earlier this month, Disinfo Lab exposed how the Pakistan establishment is controlling the "family business" of Kashmir narrative and one prominent name that cropped up in that report is Muzammil Ayyub Thakur. The report had exposed how the so-called human-rights concern on Kashmir was part of the nexus put in place by Pakistan. In the UK, Ayyub Thakur had registered six new organizations in the name of Kashmir between 2016 and 2019.

"While on the face of it Ayyub Thakur was 'lobbying' for Kashmir cause, he allegedly also provided significant support to terror activities against India, channeling ISI funds to Kashmir through various of his fronts and affiliates. Thakur was alleged to funnel funds to militant organizations in J&K via his charity organization "Mercy Universal," the dossier said.

IBTimes can independently confirm that both the Srinagar videos shared by Ayyub Thakur are false and misleading.