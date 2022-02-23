Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) in Baramulla, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said it received specific information through reliable sources that unknown terrorist group from Khachadari Zehanpora are using illegal arms and ammunition against police and other security forces in the main area of Town Baramulla to disturb the peace and law and order.

"Acting on the information, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army 46 RR, 2nd Bn SSB and 53 Bn CRPF established many Nakas within the jurisdiction of Police Station Sheeri. Among them, one Naka was established on Zehanpora-Khadniyar link road and during checking one Scooty bearing registration number JK05A- 9328 which was coming from Zehanpora with pillion ride was noticed moving in suspicious circumstances. On noticing the naka party they tried to flee away from spot, however the alert party apprehended both the persons tactfully," police said.

AK-47, live rounds recovered

During their personal search, incriminating materials including 40 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession.

They were identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad and Muneer Ahmad, both residents of Khachadari Zehanpora.

"During preliminary investigation, the arrested duo confessed that they are working for proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and involved in transportation of illegal arms and ammunition used to carry out attacks on Police/Security Forces," police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from IANS)