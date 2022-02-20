The Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to two soldiers who lost their lives during the terrorist attack in Shopian in South Kashmir on Saturday.

Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi paid tributes to the two martyr soldiers namely Sepoy Santosh Yadav and Sepoy Chavan Romit, who lost their lives while fighting with terrorists in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

The Northern Commander of the Indian Army tweeted, "Lt GenUpendraDwivedi, ArmyCdrNC, and all ranks salute the Bravehearts Sepoy Santosh Yadav and Sepoy Chavan Romit who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 19 February 2022 in Shopian of South Kashmir and offer deepest condolences to the family".

Two soldiers attain martyrdom, LeT terrorist eliminated in gun-battle

In a fierce gun battle at Shopian district of South Kashmir, a dreaded terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed by the forces.

Two soldiers of the Army also lost their lives in the encounter that took place on Saturday at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian district.

Reports said that a joint operation of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and central forces was launched after getting information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to sources Gowhar Ahmad Bhat owner of the house, where the killed terrorist was hiding misled the search about the presence of the terrorist. "It is all due to wrong information of the house owner that terrorist hiding in the house opened fire on the search party, causing serious injuries to two of the soldiers.

Later on, both the injured soldiers succumbed to the wounds. Army has identified them as Sepoy Santosh Yadav and Sepoy Chavan Romit.

In the retaliatory action, one terrorist of LeT outfit namely Abdul Qayoom Dar of Laroo Kakpora Pulwama was killed. Arms and ammunition including one AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist.

House owner booked under anti-terror law

According to police Gowhar Ahmed Bhat was arrested by the police and booked anti-terror law. "Instead of giving authentic information to the search party regarding the presence of the terrorist in his house, Bhat intentionally misled the forces resulted in the casualty of two soldiers", a source said and added that questioning of house owner was going on.

According to police, the killed terrorist has a history of association with terror outfits. In April 2020, an encounter took place in his house. He was arrested and booked under PSA. He was released in August 2021 but was silently working for terrorists. He had left his house and joined as an active terrorist of LeT outfit.