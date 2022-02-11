A policeman attained martyrdom and four persons including three cops of Jammu and Kashmir Police and one constable of Border Security Force (BSF) were injured in a grenade attack at Nishat Park area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Reports said that a group of terrorists hurled a grenade towards a joint party of Police and CRPF near Nishat Park. Five cops were injured in the grenade attack.

The injured, four policemen of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a CRPF trooper, were shifted to hospital. However, one of them identified as Zubair Ahmad (SPO- Driver) from Papschan area of Bandipora succumbed to the injuries.

The police official said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway. He said the entire area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Official statement on grenade attack

"At about 5 pm on Friday, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of Police and BSF in Bandipora resulting in the martyrdom of one police personnel and injuries to four other police personnel. Senior officers reached the terror crime spot", an official statement issued by police reads.

Preliminary investigations revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade upon the naka party near Nishat Park in Bandipora in which five police and BSF personnel received splinter injuries and were evacuated to the hospital. However, among the injured police personnel Zubair Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom, while the condition of other injured personnel is stable.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and a search in the area is going on.

Terrorists attacking cops after repeated intervals

Terrorists are repeatedly attacking cops after repeated intervals to create terror among policemen. On January 29, terrorists killed a head constable of Jammu and Kashmir in south Kashmir Anantnag district. Terrorists fired upon a policeman in Hassan Pora locality of the Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Tension flares up in Jammu city after mysterious blast

Tension flared up in Jammu city after a mysterious blast in the Sanjay Nagar locality of the city. Within minutes after the blast, shopkeepers down their shutters. A car was damaged and the glasses of some buildings were shattered. However, police said that the blast was mysterious in nature and an investigation has started.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli clarified that the blast occurred due to a spark in electric wires.

"In the Sanjay Nagar area of Jammu, some sparks erupted from a power transformer due to which some garbage lying beneath it caught fire. In fire flames, something exploded which is possibly any inflammable material causing sound", SSP Jammu said.