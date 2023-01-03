J&K Police on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 for anyone giving information about the terrorists involved in the Rajouri attack.

Police said, "Anybody sharing specific information regarding the terrorists involved in the gruesome terror attack at Dhangri Rajouri shall be rewarded Rs 10 lakhs.

"The details of the informer shall be kept secret."

Rajouri terror attack

Terrorists on Sunday killed four civilians and injured six others in the Dhangri village of Rajouri district.

On Monday, two minor children were killed and six other persons injured when an IED planted by the terrorists at the site of the attack went off.

The UT government has already announced an ex-gratia cash compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of the terror attack victims.

(With inputs from IANS)