Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed the government's commitment to the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Kashmir Valley. He further stated that all efforts would be made to create a conducive atmosphere for the displaced community to return to their native places with dignity and honor.

"The central government is working on this. Efforts are being made to create a suitable environment, and we will eliminate all obstacles to make it possible," the Lieutenant Governor said while addressing the 'Navreh Samaroh', organized by the Kashmiri Pandit Sabha in Jammu on the auspicious occasion of Navreh.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the attendees and extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all. He prayed that the year ahead would bring happiness, joy, and fulfillment, illuminating their journey with the light of hope for a better future.

He reiterated the Central Government's commitment to ensuring the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Kashmir Valley.

Lieutenant Governor Calls for Nari Shakti Utsav

The Lieutenant Governor urged the younger generation to celebrate the nine days of Navratri as Nari Shakti Utsav.

"We should resolve to provide equal opportunities to our daughters in every sphere of life," he said.

He also lauded the significant contributions of the Kashmiri Pandit community to J&K's growth journey and nation-building.

J&K is Blessed with Spiritual Energy

"Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with spiritual energy. The Kashmiri Pandit community has practiced its traditions on this land for thousands of years and has reached the ultimate peak of consciousness. On this occasion, we should also remember the great men and women of the Kashmiri Pandit community and pay homage to their remarkable contributions," the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, he assured PM Package employees that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure they received all benefits available to other employees of the J&K government.

He appreciated the vital contributions of the Kashmiri Pandit Sabha and other stakeholders in preserving and promoting the cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The dedication and coordination among various Kashmiri Pandit organizations, along with the values being instilled in the younger generation, make me confident that no one can harm this vibrant culture," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the celebrations of Navratri and Navreh symbolize unity in diversity and strengthen emotional bonds.

"Let us take a pledge today to further strengthen this unity for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Prominent attendees at the event included Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Kuldeep Khoda, former DGP; K.K. Khosa, President of the Kashmiri Pandit Sabha; Deepak Dhar, Senior Vice President; and other office-bearers, senior officials, and distinguished citizens.

Kashmiri Pandits Reaffirm Their Resolve on Sankalp Diwas

On the second day of the ongoing Navreh Mahotsav 2025, the Kashmiri Pandit community solemnly observed Sankalp Diwas (Day of Resolve) with determination. Responding to a call by Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK), Jammu, community members participated in pledge-taking ceremonies, reaffirming their collective commitment and aspiration to return to their homeland, Kashmir.

Organized events marked the day across various locations. Vivekananda Kendra Nagdandi hosted a significant Navreh Milan at Sanskriti Bhawan in Roop Nagar, Jammu, where attendees collectively recited the Sankalp (pledge).

Beyond formal gatherings, the spirit of Sankalp Diwas resonated deeply within individual families. Numerous Kashmiri Pandit households in Jammu, different parts of Kashmir, across India, and even abroad participated privately, reciting the pledge within their homes—reinforcing the personal and collective nature of the community's resolve.

Sankalp Diwas is a core part of the three-day Navreh Mahotsav celebrations, running from March 29 to March 31.

The festival commenced on March 29 with Tyaag Divas, honoring the sacrifice of 15th-century scholar Acharya Pandit Shreya Bhat. Various events were held across Jammu and other cities to commemorate his contributions.

March 31 will be observed as Shaurya Divas, celebrating the valor and legacy of 8th-century emperor Samrat Lalitaditya.