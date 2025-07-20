Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged the youth to contribute towards building a terrorism-free, drug-free, and fit Jammu and Kashmir.

"We must unite and wage a war against terrorism, its ecosystem, and drug addiction," the Lieutenant Governor said while addressing the felicitation ceremony of the 'Pedal Through Paradise' Cycle Race-2025, organized by the J&K Police in Srinagar.

"It is my firm resolve to eliminate the ecosystem that fuels terrorism and to dismantle the entire network responsible for radicalizing youth, supplying weapons, funding, targeting, and assisting terrorists," Manoj Sinha asserted.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Don't touch the innocent, and do not spare the guilty — this is our policy. We believe in establishing peace, not buying peace."

"Both the civil and police administrations are committed to delivering justice to the families of victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. We are determined to eliminate every terrorist along with their entire support system," he added.

LG Felicitates Winners, Applauds Enthusiasm Among Participants

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the winners and appreciated the enthusiasm and spirit of unity among the participants. More than 5,500 cyclists from across the country took part in the event across 10 categories.

The Lieutenant Governor saluted the sacrifice, dedication, and valor of the brave personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in securing peace and fostering progress in the Union Territory.

"J&K Police stands as a testament to selfless service, duty, and sacrifice. Its legacy is written in the blood of its brave personnel, whose ultimate sacrifices have strengthened national unity, established peace, inspired new hope, and propelled Jammu and Kashmir towards an era of peace and prosperity," he said.

He also commended the innovative initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme, which aims to nurture new dreams, instill fresh strength, and create new aspirations in the lives of the youth.

"'Pedal Through Paradise' is not just a sporting event, but a symbol of the new Jammu and Kashmir. It sends a powerful message to the youth to choose the path of progress over violence and drug addiction," the Lieutenant Governor remarked.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Nalin Prabhat, Director General of Police; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; S.J.M. Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination); Anand Jain, ADGP Armed Police; M.K. Sinha, ADGP Headquarters; V.K. Birdi, IGP Kashmir; along with senior officers of the police and civil administration, members of the J&K Cycling Association, prominent sportspersons, and a large number of enthusiastic youth.