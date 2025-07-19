The US State Department has designated The Resistance Front (TRF)—the group responsible for the horrific Pahalgam terror attack of April 22—as a terrorist organisation.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the Trump Administration has declared TRF a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). He stated that the move reflects the administration's commitment to protecting national security, countering terrorism, and upholding President Trump's call for justice following the Pahalgam attack.

TRF, a front and proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians. The group has also claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Indian security forces, including incidents as recent as 2024. The US State Department has also reviewed and reaffirmed the FTO designation of LeT.

India Reiterates Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism

Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tianjin, China, reiterated the importance of an uncompromising stance against terrorism. Referring to the Pahalgam attack, which was condemned by the UN Security Council, Jaishankar emphasized the need to combat the "three evils"—terrorism, separatism, and extremism, which he said often operate in tandem.

TRF: The Deadliest Terror Outfit in Jammu & Kashmir

The Resistance Front has emerged as the deadliest terrorist organisation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The outfit, reportedly dominated by former Pakistani Special Services Group (SSG) commandos, has gained notoriety for orchestrating high-profile attacks.

TRF was officially designated as an FTO and SDGT by the US State Department on Thursday. Besides the Pahalgam massacre, the group has been linked to four other major attacks in the past two years.

Origins and Evolution of The Resistance Front

The Resistance Front is a relatively new terror outfit that surfaced in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Formed in October 2019, TRF is believed to be a proxy arm of Lashkar-e-Taiba and was created to give terrorism in Kashmir a "localized" face. Within six months of its formation, it absorbed cadres from multiple banned terrorist groups.

In January 2023, India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated TRF a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for its role in online radicalisation, psychological warfare, and incitement to violence.

TRF has been led by Sheikh Sajjad Gul as Supreme Commander and Basit Ahmed Dar as Chief Operational Commander. The group has consistently targeted, Kashmiri Hindus, Government officials, Non-local laborers, businessmen, local politicians, tourists, and police personnel

The Indian government has maintained that TRF is a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, created with the support of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Analysts believe that TRF was formed in response to Pakistan being placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in 2018, as a strategy to obscure direct links to LeT.

Targeted Killings and High-Profile Attacks

TRF has gained infamy for its brutal targeting of minority Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers. One of its most heinous attacks took place at a construction site in Ganderbal district, where seven people were killed, including a doctor, labourers, and a contractor.

Another significant incident occurred on April 1, 2020, when TRF militants engaged in a four-day gun battle with Indian forces in the Keran sector near the Line of Control (LoC). The encounter resulted in the martyrdom of five Indian para commandos and the elimination of five terrorists.

Key TRF operatives include Sajid Jatt, Sajjad Gul, and Salim Rehmani—all with known affiliations to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Indian intelligence agencies continue to monitor the group closely, especially amid heightened security concerns ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.