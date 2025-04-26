Amid worldwide condemnation of terrorism and overwhelming support for India in its fight against it, The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—has denied any role in the Pahalgam carnage, in which 26 innocent, unarmed people lost their lives.

Earlier, on April 22, within minutes of the horrific incident, the terrorist organisation had claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack in the Baisaran meadows of the picturesque Pahalgam resort in Anantnag district.

"TRF unequivocally denies any involvement in the Pahalgam incident. Any attribution of this act to TRF is false and hasty," the terror outfit said in a social media post.

TRF claimed that shortly after the Pahalgam attack, an unauthorised message was posted from one of its digital platforms claiming responsibility. "It is part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance," the banned organisation alleged.

In its statement, The Resistance Front added that it has reason to believe the incident was the result of a coordinated cyber intrusion.

"After an internal audit, we have reason to believe it was the result of a coordinated cyber intrusion. We are conducting a full investigation to trace the breach, and early indicators suggest the fingerprints of Indian cyber-intelligence operatives," the proscribed terror outfit stated, adding, "It is not the first time India has manufactured chaos for political gain."

The TRF's denial came after the Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three terrorists, including two Pakistanis associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

At least 26 people, all but one of them tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

Earlier, TRF had claimed responsibility for the ghastly attack.

On April 22, the TRF wasted no time in claiming responsibility for the barbaric act. In a social media post, the TRF stated:

"More than 85,000 domiciles have been issued to non-locals, creating a pathway for demographic change in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). These non-locals arrive posing as tourists, obtain domiciles, and then act as if they own the land. Consequently, violence will be directed toward those attempting to settle illegally."

The history of The Resistance Front (TRF)

The Resistance Front (TRF) is a relatively new terrorist outfit that emerged in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Believed to be a proxy arm of the banned terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), TRF was formed to provide a "localised face" to terrorism in Kashmir. The group quickly consolidated terrorists from various organisations under its banner within six months of its formation.

In January 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of India designated TRF as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing its role in orchestrating psychological operations through social media and inciting violence against the Indian state.

Founded in October 2019, the group was led by Sheikh Sajjad Gul as Supreme Commander, with Basit Ahmed Dar serving as Chief Operational Commander.

Since its formation, it has targeted a wide range of individuals, including Kashmiri Hindus, government employees, non-local labourers, businessmen, local politicians, tourists, and policemen. The Government of India has consistently maintained that TRF acts as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The creation of TRF is widely believed to have been orchestrated by Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI, in an attempt to divert international attention away from Lashkar-e-Taiba, particularly after Pakistan was placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) "grey list" in 2018.

TRF has gained notoriety for its consistent targeting of minority Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers in the Kashmir Valley. One of the group's most brutal attacks occurred when it opened fire at a construction site in Ganderbal district, resulting in the deaths of seven people, including a Kashmiri doctor, several labourers, and a contractor.

Another significant incident involving TRF took place on April 1, 2020, when the group engaged in a four-day gun battle near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara. During this intense confrontation, five Indian para commandos were martyred, and five terrorists were killed.

Notable terrorists associated with TRF include Sajid Jatt, Sajjad Gul, and Salim Rehmani—all with links to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Intelligence agencies continue to monitor the group closely, especially amid rising concerns ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.