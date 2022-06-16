Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has fulfilled his promise to the family of terror victim Rajni Bala as the School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ordered the transfer of Raj Kumar Attri to the office of Director School Education Jammu for further adjustment.

Raj Kumar Attri is the husband of Rajni Bala, a native of Nankay Chak village of Samba district of Jammu province, who was killed by terrorists on May 31.

On June 9, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Nankay Chak village and met the family members of Rajni Bala.

After the visit of Manoj Sinha, Raj Kumar Attri, the husband of the Rajni Bala, told media persons that Lieutenant Governor has assured to fulfill all our demands including his (Raj Kumar's) adjustment in Jammu.

"After the gruesome killing of my wife, I can not serve in Kashmir Valley. I requested the Lieutenant Governor to adjust me in Jammu and he gave full assurance to get this demand fulfilled", he said.

Raj Kumar further said that the Lieutenant Governor has assured them that the daughter of Rajni Bala will get the salary of her deceased mother and she would be provided a government job after competition of her education.

Raj Kumar transferred to Jammu

Within days after the assurance of LG, the School Education Department on Thursday transferred Raj Kumar Attri from Boys Middle School Mirhama to the office of Director School Education Jammu for further adjustment.

According to an order issued by B K Singh, Principal Secretary to Government School Education Department, services of Raj Kumar Attri, teacher Boys Middle School Mirhama, Kulgam are hereby placed at the disposal of Director School Education Jammu, for further suitable adjustment in district Samba.

It is also believed that the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kulgam is likely to face action for not considering repeated requests of deceased Rajni Bala to transfer her to a safer place. Raj Kumar Atri had told media persons that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has sought information from him regarding the application that he (Raj Kumar) had written to the CEO for transfer.

Earlier Raj Kumar has blamed the administration for turning a "deaf ear" to their repeated requests to transfer her to a safer area in view of the targeted killings of members of minority communities in Kashmir Valley.