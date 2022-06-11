Emphasizing that peace is imperative for the development and socio-economic growth of the people, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday sought the support of the civil society to isolate terrorists and their supporters.

In an obvious reference to the gruesome killing of teacher Rajni Bali, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Society as a whole must condemn the targeted killings of innocent people. A female teacher who played a key role in shaping young lives was killed. If society doesn't condemn such acts then we are failing humanity".

Rajni Bala, a Dalit teacher of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, was killed by terrorists in a cowardly attack on May 31.

Posted in Government High School Gopalpora in Kulgam district of Kashmir, Ranji Bala was killed as soon as she entered the school.

Inaugurating Eklavya Model Residential School and laying the foundation stone for a new Tribal Youth Hostel at Kulgam, the Lieutenant Governor said, "There can be no sustainable development and prosperity without peace".

"Every effort is being made to free people of J&K from the shackles of terrorism", he said, adding, "In the last 21 months, we have set in motion a growth process that will be able to eliminate issues like poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment in the years to come and turn the weaker section into the wheels of national progress".

Govt pursuing "not touching innocent and not sparing culprits" policy

Asserted that those involved in killing innocent people would not be spared at any cost, Lieutenant Governor said, "terrorism was deep-rooted in J&K for a long but the scenario has changed now. The neighbouring country is trying to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Don't touch the innocent and do not spare the guilty is our policy".

He said that the people should not be misled by those who are conspiring against peace and harmony.

"Do not fall prey to their nefarious conspiracy. They want to destroy the unity and integrity of the country, and want to deepen the roots of terrorism here again", he asked the people.

"I can tell you that terrorism in Kashmir is on its last leg. Target killings are acts of desperation," he said, adding that the security forces and administration are working to ensure development across the region. "But the road to development goes through peace," he said.