A senior journalist in Jammu and Kashmir has filed a complaint after receiving threats and abuse from a high-profile politician. Ahmed Ali Fayyaz, the journalist working for a national publication, took to social media to reveal that the politician, a Z-protectee and former minister with considerable influence, allegedly threatened his life in a phone call. The identity of the said politician was not revealed by the scribe.

The threats reportedly came just 48 hours after the appointment of a new Director General of Police (DGP) in the region. RR Swain, IPS, concluded his 30-year career marked by dedication and resilience and passed the baton to Nalin Prabhat, IPS, who is now the Director General of Police, J&K Police, on October 1.

Fayyaz further alleged that the politician hurled abusive language over a WhatsApp call, and warned the journalist that he had "tolerated" him for the past five years. According to the journalist, the politician claimed that he could have him "eliminated."

A 'Z'-protectee J&K politician and Ex-Minister with immense resources at his command, who has a long history of intimidating, kidnapping and beating mediapersons, called by whatsapp, hurled naked abuses and threats to get me eliminated, in 48 hours of the joining of the new DGP… — Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) October 3, 2024

The journalist said he immediately reported the incident to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Cyber Police, and the Press Council of India. He further noted that if any harm were to come to him, the politician should be held accountable.

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging platform, and many came to his support while some tried to guess the identity of the politician.

Fayyaz also confirmed that a formal complaint had been lodged with the police and if no action is taken, he intends to escalate the matter to the High Court.

This shocking revelation comes on the heels of the successful completion of all three phases of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections.