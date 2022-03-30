https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/770522/farooq-khans-resignation-jk-lgs-advisor-raises-many-eyebrows.jpg IBTimes IN

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday terminated the services of five of its government employees over their terror links.

An order issued by the competent authority on Wednesday said that the services of five employees - police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir of Pulwama district, computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray of Srinagar district, Arshid Ahmad Das school teacher from Awantipora, police constable Shahid Hussain Rather of Baramulla district and nursing orderly Sharafat Ahmad Khan of Kupwara district - have been terminated.

J&K govt on a mission

In the past also, the J&K government has terminated services of its employees for the same reason.

In November last year, J&K government had terminated Feroz Ahmad Lone, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, J&K Prison Department and Javid Ahmad Shah, Principal Govt. GHSS Bijbehara, for actively working with the terrorists.

The J&K government has intensified its campaign against 'terrorist friendly employees in the administration. In doing so, it has sacked dozens of employees.

