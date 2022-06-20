Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday terminated 112 "missing" doctors from services for their "unauthorized absence" from duty. Instead of performing their duties at their place of postings, these doctors were "missing" and they neither responded to official notices served to them from time to time nor joined their duty.

Before issuing orders of termination, these doctors were served notices and provided the opportunity to resume their duties but they failed to respond to authorities' notices.

"In some cases, notices were served to these doctors by Director Health Services of Jammu and Kashmir provinces respectively. In some cases Administrative Department served notices to these doctors, wherein, an opportunity was given to them to resume their duties immediately, otherwise disciplinary action will be initiated, as warranted under rules," an order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education read.

"These doctors neither replied to notice nor reported back for duties. Cases of these doctors have been examined thoroughly in the department because of the rule position governing the subject and it has been found that since these doctors have not resumed their duties despite notices issued to them and this act on their part is voluntary and they are liable to be discharged from services on account of unauthorized absence from duties", the order reads.

"Absence without leave or after the end of leave involves loss of appointment, except as provided in Article 203 (b) or when due to ill health in which case the absentee must produce the certificate of Medical Officer", the order stated.

The department in view of the rule position governing the subject and it has been found that since these doctors have not resumed their duties despite notices issued to them and this act on their part is voluntary and they are liable to be discharged from services on account of unauthorized absence from duties for more than five years.

Some doctors are absent since 2005

According to the order issued by the government, some doctors are absent since 2005. Within days after their appointment, these doctors have not joined their duties. Eleven doctors, who were appointed under order 464 HME of 2005 dated 1-8-2005, have been absent from their duties.

According to separate orders by Health & Medical Education Department, those terminated from the services include medical officers, Consultant Surgeons, and B-Grade Specialists.