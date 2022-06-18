As the menace of drug addiction is spoiling the lives of the younger lot, the Jammu and Kashmir becomes the first Union Territory across the country to have a comprehensive drug de-addiction policy.

Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab is the only state to have such a policy envisaged to weed out this atrocious menace from the society.

Giving further details in this regard, an official informed that "UT Level Policy Implementation Monitoring Committee and Jammu and Kashmir Division Level De-addiction Centre Monitoring Committees have been constituted"

"The UT level committee has been assigned the task of suggesting changes in the Drug De-addiction Policy from time to time besides looking out for financial support for various de-addiction activities in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

These committees have been assigned the task of inspecting the existing de-addiction facilities in Jammu and Kashmir and granting or canceling licenses after a thorough inspection of infrastructure, manpower, and standards of care.

The committees have also been entrusted with the task of advising various stakeholders from time to time in implementation of Drug De-addiction Policy on the ground and look at the monitoring of prescription drug abuse and suggest remedial measures to the Drug Controller," an official said.

4.6 percent population is affected by drug-related issues

During the maiden meeting of the state-level committee of the narco coordination centre held in November 2021 under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar it was informed that as per a consumption survey, Jammu and Kashmir has 6 lakh people affected by drug-related issues which are approximately 4.6% population of the Union territory of which 90% users are from 17-33 age group.

The meeting outlined broad project contours for tackling the drug menace in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is gripped with narco-terrorism as the international drug mafia is smuggling drugs through the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) to sell a small portion in this region and the remaining consignment in the neighbouring Punjab.

J&K Police has launched operation 'Sanjeevani' to snap the supply chain of the drug mafia but the supply of drugs is going unabated due to the strong network of the suppliers.

J&K is situated close to the vicinity of "Golden Crescent"

It was informed that Jammu and Kashmir is situated in close vicinity to the golden crescent which produces 80 percent of the world's opium and is considered the prime source of the illicit drug trade.

