Arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly accepting a bribe from a complainant, the Union Territory Government on Wednesday suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy. SP) of Crime Branch Varinder Singh.

According to an order no 432-Home of 2022 dated 30-11-2022 issued by Raj Kumar Goyal, Financial Commissioner/ Additional Chief Secretary Home Department of Wednesday suspended Varinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu.

"In terms of Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir (Civil Services Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Varinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from 11.11.2022, i.e. the date of arrest of an officer in case No. FIR No.15/2022, U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau, Jammu", the order reads.

It is further ordered that the officer shall remain attached to Police Headquarters, J&K, during the period of suspension.

Suspended DySP was arrested for accepting a bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on November 11 claimed to have caught red-handed a Deputy Superintendent of the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly demanding and accepting an amount of Rs 50,000 as a bribe from the complainant.

The arrest was made from outside Bahu Plaza in Trikuta Nagar when the allegedly DySP took the bribe in his official car. The arrested DySP was identified as Varinder Singh Kattal.

The case in which the police officer took corruption pertained to a property dispute between father-son and involving a property dealer.

On verification, the contents of the complaint were found genuine and accordingly the ACB team laid a trap and arrested the accused police officer while accepting Rs. 50,000 as a bribe.

He was immediately taken into custody and subsequently searches were also conducted at his home. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at ACB police station, Jammu for further investigations.