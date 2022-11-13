The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) gets ten-day remand of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of the Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police who was arrested on Friday evening.

Reports said that sleuths of the ACB on Saturday moved the court to get remand of the arrested DySP. After listening arguments of the lawyers of the ACB, the court granted ten-day remand to the anti-graft panel for further investigation in the case.

The arrest of a Dy.SP of the Crime Branch by the Anti-Corruption Bureau has raised many eyebrows in the police department because both wings are interrelated.

Crime Branch DySP arrested for accepting bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday evening claimed to have caught red-handed a Deputy Superintendent of the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly demanding and accepting an amount of Rs 50,000 as a bribe from the complainant.

The arrest was made from outside Bahu Plaza in Trikuta Nagar when the allegedly DySP took the bribe in his official car, sources said. The arrested DySP has been identified as Varinder Singh Kattal.

The case in which the police officer took corruption pertained to a property dispute between father-son and involving a property dealer.

On verification, the contents of the complaint were found genuine and accordingly the ACB team laid a trap and arrested the accused police officer while accepting Rs. 50,000 as a bribe.

He was immediately taken into custody and subsequently searches were also conducted at his home. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at ACB police station, Jammu for further investigations.