Continuing the campaign to single-out terror friendly employees in the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday sacked four more government servants, including a son of Syed Salahudin and the wife of dreaded terrorist Bitta Karate, for their involvement in anti-national activities.

Those dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution of India included Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, JKAS, DPO, Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir. She is the wife of the dreaded terrorist Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate who is facing a trial for killing Kashmiri Pandits.

Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, IT, JKEDI, son of Syed Mohammad Yousuf alias Syed Salahudin.

"The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State", a handout issued by the J&K government reads.

The Committee constituted vide Government Order No. 738-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 30.07.2020 for scrutinizing the inputs, records, and cognizable material and recommended dismissal of these employees.

Kashmir University professors were radicalizing innocent students

Muheet Ahmad Bhat has been found involved in propagating the secessionist-terrorist agenda in the University of Kashmir by radicalizing the students for advancing the programme and agenda of Pakistan and its proxies.

Majid Hussain Qadri, a Senior Assistant Professor at the University of Kashmir has a long association with terror organizations that including Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). He had been earlier booked under Public Safety Act and is figuring in a number of FIRs registered u/s 302, 307, and 427, 7/27 RPC relating to various terror-related cases.

Syed Salahudin's third son also terminated

Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, IT, JKEDI has been found to have a role in three terror attacks on the JKEDI complex at Sempora in Pampore and his presence in the institution has increased sympathy with the secessionist forces.

Syed Abdul Mueed is the son of the Pakistan-based chairman of the United Jihad Council (UJC) Syed Salahudin.

Earlier on July 10, 2021, two sons of Syed Salahudin namely Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were dismissed from service. Intelligence agencies have established their involvement in terror funding.

Bitta Karate's wife was on the payrolls of ISI

Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan has been found involved in providing false information for seeking a passport. She has been found to have links with foreign people who have been indexed by the Indian security and intelligence to be on the payrolls of Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency ISI. Her involvement in ferrying consignment of money for funding anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir has also been reported.

Assabah, wife of Bitta Karate, a 2011 batch JKAS officer and a diehard secessionist having deep ties with terrorist outfits and ISI. She came into the spotlight during Karatey's trial. Assabah first got a job at Sher e Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology-Kashmir in 2003. Her appointment was allegedly backdoor and appeared to have been managed by someone in the administration.

It has come to the light that between 2003 and 2007 she was absent from work for months together but no action was taken against her. Finally, she was sacked in August 2007. Sources also claimed that during her absence from work Assabah travelled to Germany, UK, Helsinki, Srilanka, and Thailand.

The investigation has revealed that she was working as a cash mule for JKLF and while departure was through airports, her arrival in India was mostly through a road route of Nepal and Bangladesh. The dirt that Assabah was couriering to India was pumped in to carry out terror activities. In 2011 she cleared the JKAS exam and married Bitta Karate within a few months.

Bitta Karate had confessed killing of Kashmiri Pandit

Terrorist Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate in a shocking video confession had admitted that the first Kashmiri Pandit he murdered was Satish Tickoo, one of the first victims of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley.

In May this year, the family of Satish Tickoo filed an application to place on record Bitta Karate's video confession. Bitta Karate is accused of killing many other Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s.