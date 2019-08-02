The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked the Amarnath Yatris to turn back amid new possible security threats from Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Principal Secretary (Home) issued the security advisory on August 2, saying that the pilgrims and tourists in the region "may curtail their stay" and asked them to "return as soon as possible".

The warning comes in the backdrop of 28,000 troops of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) being deployed to the Kashmir Valley, in addition to the 10,000 additional troops that were already sent there last week.

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of the safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," the advisory issued by the Home department read.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah commented on the move. "Although this unprecedented order would seem to suggest a genuine fear of a massive terror strike directed at Amarnath ji yatris or/and tourists this will do nothing to dampen the sense of fear & foreboding that prevails in the valley at the moment," he said.

The security threat level increased on Friday after personnel recovered a military-grade sniper rifle along the route taken by the yatris. A Pakistan Ordinance factory anti-personnel mine in the region was also discovered, Economic Times quoted the Army as saying.