In a major reshuffle in J&K administration, the government ordered transfers of nine IAS officers with immediate effect. The order, dated February 26, mentioned details of the officers' new postings as well. Among the officers transferred in the rejig were Director Information Syed Sehrish Asgar and Alok Kumar, IRS.

As per the order, four IAS officers and one IRS official were posted in the Union Territory as a part of the inter-cadre transfer initiative. These officers have been transferred from outside of J&K.

Transfers and postings

Here are all the details about the officers' transfers and postings in the civil administration: