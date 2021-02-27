In a major reshuffle in J&K administration, the government ordered transfers of nine IAS officers with immediate effect. The order, dated February 26, mentioned details of the officers' new postings as well. Among the officers transferred in the rejig were Director Information Syed Sehrish Asgar and Alok Kumar, IRS.
As per the order, four IAS officers and one IRS official were posted in the Union Territory as a part of the inter-cadre transfer initiative. These officers have been transferred from outside of J&K.
Transfers and postings
Here are all the details about the officers' transfers and postings in the civil administration:
- Alok Kumar, IRS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.
- Sarmad Hafeez, IAS (JK:2009), Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism and Culture Departments is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department. He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
- Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS (PB:2013), Director, Information, J&K, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department relieving Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS of the additional charge of the post.
- Rahul Pandey, IAS (UP:2014), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. He shall also hold the charge of Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, til further orders.
- Krittika Jyotsna, IAS (UP:2014), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), relieving Mr. Bipul Pathak, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department of the additional charge of the post. She shall also hold the additional charge of Secretary, J&k Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, relieving Mr. Munirul-Islam, KAS, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K of the additional charge of the post.
- Athar Aamir UI Shafi Khan, IAS (RJ:2016), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
- Akshay Labro0, IAS (TR:2018), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West), vice Ms. Hamida Akhter, KAS, who shall report in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.
- Gazanffer Ali, KAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir.
- Gulzar Ahmad Dar, KAS, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.